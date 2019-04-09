Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Watson. View Sign

On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, Michael Leslie Watson, loving husband of Chris and father of Chelsea and Haden, passed away at the age of 61.



Mike was born in Lillooet with his twin brother to Grethyl and Wendell Watson.



Mike received his Red Seal Millwright Certificate in 1984. He was committed and passionate about his work. Mike was a Maintenance Manager for Weyerhaeuser in Drayton Valley before ending his career with Tolko in Williams Lake. Mike was an athlete and loved all sports. He especially loved his BC Lions. Mike's other passion was his motorcycle - also orange. He and his brothers took many bike trips together. Mike loved his animals and farm life. He loved to travel and was up for any adventure. He got his scuba diving certificate on his 60th in Mexico. Mike was a proud member of AA and was always there to help anyone. His presence will be missed at meetings. Mike was known for his laugh and great sense of humour as well as his kindness and compassionate spirit. He loved life!



Mike is survived by his wife and BF Chris, his two children Chelsea and Haden and grandchildren Brooklynn and Logan.



He leaves brothers Jim and wife Donna, John, twin brother and BF Mark and Tom, mother-in-law Anne Smith and sister-in-law Wendy Massey, several nieces and nephews - he was the favourite uncle.



Mike will be sorely missed by all who knew him.



We would like to thank the nurses, doctors and all who were involved with Mike at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital for their care and support during this difficult time.



A celebration of life will be held in Kamloops at a later date.

