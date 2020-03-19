The family of Michael 'Woody' Wood are heartbroken to announce his sudden passing on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Left to mourn are his parents Mona and Glen Wood, brother Todd and his partner Len, special friend Cathy Coates as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his sister Vonnie in 2016.
Mike was born in Kamloops, April 14, 1961 and lived here most of his life. Mike had many friends especially those that shared his passion for restoring vehicles. He was an accomplished photographer who had an eye for capturing stunning shots, especially of nature. Mike was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He valued his family and his friends.
Mike, you've left a huge hole in the lives of
those that love you....rest well, you've earned it.
A Celebration of Mike's life will be held after the Covid-19 pandemic has passed.
Condolences to the family may be expressed
at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020