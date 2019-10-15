Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mickey Martino. View Sign Obituary

CELEBRATION OF LIFE



Please join us in Celebrating the Life of Mickey Martino on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm in the Mountain Room, on the 3rd floor of the Campus Activity Centre at Thompson Rivers University, 1055 University Drive, Kamloops.



Please dress comfortably. We want this day to be a casual affair of reflection and story telling about the life of a good man. Stories will be shared at 2:15pm followed by a period of open mic for anyone who wishes to share their tales and memories of Mickey. Light refreshments will be available as well.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 15, 2019

