CELEBRATION OF LIFE
Please join us in Celebrating the Life of Mickey Martino on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm in the Mountain Room, on the 3rd floor of the Campus Activity Centre at Thompson Rivers University, 1055 University Drive, Kamloops.
Please dress comfortably. We want this day to be a casual affair of reflection and story telling about the life of a good man. Stories will be shared at 2:15pm followed by a period of open mic for anyone who wishes to share their tales and memories of Mickey. Light refreshments will be available as well.
Our family looks forward to meeting with you and to celebrating memories of Mickey's exceptional life.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 15, 2019