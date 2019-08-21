Michael (Mike) MacNeil of North Vancouver passed away after a six month battle with cancer on August 9, 2019 at 47 years of age. He is survived by his parents Maryanne and Art MacNeil, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his sister Jennifer and his two nieces Savannah and Seraphina.
Mike's early life was spent in Rossland, BC. He attended elementary, secondary school along with one year at Selkirk College in the Kootenays. He graduated from U.B.C. with a degree in Science. He did his teacher training at S.F.U. and completed his masters in counseling from City University of Seattle, Wash. He taught for a few years in Midway, BC, but the majority of his teaching career was at West Van Senior Secondary. He was a high school counselor and very involved in school sports in particular girls' volleyball. We have been overwhelmed by the many comments and cards regarding his impact on students, parents and colleagues. During his illness he remained positive and was very inspiring to the many people who read his blog.
