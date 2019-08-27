Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike McGiverin. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

October 24, 1926 - August 21, 2019



It is with a sad heart that we announce the passing of Mike McGiverin on August 21, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops surrounded by family.



Predeceased by his parents Harold Mackintosh McGiverin and Agatha Birney (Farrington), his sister Agatha (Gay) Jarvis, his wife of 66 years June Doreen, son Michael John and two grandsons.



Mike is survived by his sister Shelia Bentley (Peter), son Mack (Brenda), son William (Wendy), daughter Patricia Schley (Ken), son Gerald (Cynthia) and son Robert, eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Mike was born and raised in Victoria, BC. He went to Rigley College in Ontario and showed himself to be an avid sportsman. He moved to the mainland to raise a family and the majority of his career was with the Canfor Corp. In his retirement years he and June loved to travel to Arizona, go cruising, boating, cabin life and finally settled down in Kamloops, BC.



At Mike's request there will be no funeral service, a small family gathering will be held at a later date.



