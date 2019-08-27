October 24, 1926 - August 21, 2019
It is with a sad heart that we announce the passing of Mike McGiverin on August 21, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops surrounded by family.
Predeceased by his parents Harold Mackintosh McGiverin and Agatha Birney (Farrington), his sister Agatha (Gay) Jarvis, his wife of 66 years June Doreen, son Michael John and two grandsons.
Mike is survived by his sister Shelia Bentley (Peter), son Mack (Brenda), son William (Wendy), daughter Patricia Schley (Ken), son Gerald (Cynthia) and son Robert, eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Mike was born and raised in Victoria, BC. He went to Rigley College in Ontario and showed himself to be an avid sportsman. He moved to the mainland to raise a family and the majority of his career was with the Canfor Corp. In his retirement years he and June loved to travel to Arizona, go cruising, boating, cabin life and finally settled down in Kamloops, BC.
At Mike's request there will be no funeral service, a small family gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 27, 2019