September 10, 1948 – December 8, 2019



Martha has gone home to rest eternally with the Father. She brought joy to so many people in her own inclusive way.



A special thanks goes to Judy Derrington, who Martha called her mother, to the renal units in Kamloops and Kelowna, to all her family at Pine Acres Care Home in Westbank who made her final two years a place she could really call home and to all her many friends and family members, I'm sure Martha would say, "Thank you very much for your kindness."



Martha's funeral and feast was held at St. Patrick's Church on the Westbank Reserve on December 12, 2019.

