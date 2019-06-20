Mitchell was born on January 17, 1955 and left us on June 15, 2019 surrounded by his family after a short battle with lung cancer.
He is survived by his wife Donna, children Ashly, Kelsey and Thomas, as well as his sisters Maxine (Abby) Aspin and Rena.
No service by request.
An avid outdoorsman, he was at home on the river with his fishing rod.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pacific Salmon Foundation or the BC Wildlife Federations in his name are appreciated.
Published in Kamloops This Week on June 20, 2019