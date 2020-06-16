It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mona Marie Wittal, loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend on June 2, 2020. She passed away at the age of 65 after a long courageous battle with cancer, at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home.



Left to mourn her loss is her husband of 38 years Doug Wittal, son Wayne (Danielle) Wittal, daughter Cassie (Andrew) Belcourt and grandchildren (Mia, Maddox and Chloe). Additionally left to mourn Mona is her father Max (Donna) Myers; sisters Marilyn (Jim) Ivanitz; Deborah (Malcolm) MacLeod; brothers-in-law Tom (Uli) Wittal; Jerry (Dorothy) Wittal; sister-in-law Julie Dionne and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Furthermore, remembering Mona are her numerous friends and extended family who basked in Mona's love and kindness.



Mona was born on June 19, 1954 in Edmonton, Alberta to Max and Norma Myers. She is predeceased by her mother (Norma), father-in-law and mother-in-law (Ernie and Norma Wittal), and brother (Calvin).



Mona worked for years at the TD Bank in Kamloops, eventually getting a transfer to the branch in Fort St. John, BC where she met her husband Doug. In 1980 they moved back to Kamloops to marry and start their family. They had recently celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary.



Mona was selfless in all aspects of her life, especially when it came to supporting her friends and anything to do with her grandkids. Mona and Doug spent several months each winter at their condo in Mexico and summer months at their cabin at Shuswap Lake, as Mona loved the heat and warmth. Many friendships were made, laughs were had, and cosmos consumed. She was an amazing knitter, known for her famous baby blankets. She was a kind soul, who loved her children and grandchildren more then anything. The immeasurable happiness that the grandchildren gave her was the focal point of her life in the later years. The highlight of Mona's days were spent playing with her grandchildren. She never missed a moment big or small, from tennis and swimming lessons, to Peter Puck, or kindergarten graduation. A recent family trip to Disneyland in November 2019 was one of Mona's final wishes, in which many memories were made that we will all cherish forever.



Taken too soon, she will be forever be in our hearts, and deeply missed.



The family would like to thank all the doctors and staff and the RIH Cancer Clinic and the staff at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home. As well a big thank you to Glovers Pharmacy for all they did to aid the family in being able to keep Mona comfortable at home for as long as possible, and finally to her numerous friends and family who over the past few years have been unwavering in their support.



A celebration of Mona's life will be held at some point in the future, when deemed safe to do so.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the RIH Cancer Clinic or the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home.

