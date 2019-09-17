Morgan Bradley Munden
It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Morgan Bradley Munden on September 8, 2019. Morgan is survived by his mother and father Wanita and Dave, "wombmate", Marissa, younger brother Cole, grandmothers Linda, Wendy and Barb, great-grandmother Mabel, grandfather Mike, aunties Glenda, Sonia and uncles Cheyenne, Aaron and Doug and his cousins Shaelynn, Colin, Shawna, Sydnie, Ryder and multiple other cousins and extended aunties and uncles and great-aunts and great-uncles. Morgan is predeasesed by his grandfather Allan.
Morgan was born on July 17, 1997 at Kamloops Hospital along side his twin sister and many loving family members. He graduated from South Kamloops Secondary in 2015 where he was loved by many. Wherever Morgan went he could always light up the room with his contagious laugh, jokes, smile and sarcastic sense of humour. He was always there to lend a helping, loving hand, along with a sarcastic comment. Morgan enjoyed playing sports such as rugby, hockey and football, he enjoyed camping, hunting, boating, hanging out with friends, going to the casino and being with his loved ones. Morgan's love and kind heartedness will always be remembered as one of a kind. May the memories you have of Morgan be cherished and never forgotten.
"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever." -Winnie the Pooh.
Morgan's Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 21, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Savona Community Hall.
