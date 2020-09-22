It is with heavy hearts and sadness of soul that we wish to announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, brother, uncle and grandfather, Morris Prokop at Royal Inland Hospital on September 17, 2020.
Morris was predeceased by his father and mother, his brothers John and Joe, sisters Ann, Baby Olga, and most recently Jessie.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Lorna, brothers Bill and Don (Bernice), sisters Elsie Kinaschuk and Mary Emery (Dave), son Dale (Janell), daughter Beverley (Mal), step- daughter Debra McKee (Greg), step-daughter Delores Frechette. As well, he leaves behind seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Morris travelled from his family's homestead in Saskatchewan in the mid 1950s to begin a new life in Kamloops where he remained as a lifelong resident. It was here that he started his family and began his 33 year career with Weyerhaeuser where he retired in the late 1990s.
Morris was well known as an avid dancer and on many nights, he and Lorna could be found two-stepping the dance floors of Jack Daniels for many years. He enjoyed card games including poker and crib. He also frequented North Shore MacDonald's for the senior's morning coffee meetings.
Known and loved for his generosity, Morris will be remembered fondly by many of those who knew him well through his years in Kamloops.
There will be no service as per his wishes.
Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com