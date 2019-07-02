Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Edmond Leroy Emery. View Sign Service Information Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service 5855 Hemlock Street Oliver , BC V0H 1T0 (250)-498-0167 Obituary

May 20, 1935 – May 2, 2019



On Thursday, May 2, 2019, Mr. Edmond Leroy Emery of Oliver passed away suddenly surrounded by family at the Penticton Regional Hospital at the age of 83 years.



He was predeceased by his mother Laura, father Lloyd, brother Glen, sisters Ruby and Della-Rose, son Dwayne and sister-in-law Barb Emery.



Edmond will be fondly remembered by his loving family including wife Norma, daughter Shirley (John), son Dale (Laura), grandchildren Dana, Rebecca, Ashley, Johnathan, Joleen, Kayla, Nicole and Michelle, nine great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews in BC and Alberta.



As a young man, Edmond worked as a farmer and bucking/scaling at a sawmill before joining BC Hydro where he worked as a lineman for over thirty years.



Edmond enjoyed multiple family vacations, cruises, curling, square dancing, wine making, getting together with family and friends for food, drinks and card game and was a snowbird for the last thirteen years.



He volunteered his time at square dancing events and Power Pioneers. He was also involved with the Hydro Lineman Rodeos in the US and Canada.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Oliver Community Centre.



Donations are gratefully accepted for the Heart & Stroke Foundation or South Okanagan General Hospital.



Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com

