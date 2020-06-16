It is with our deepest regrets that we have to inform the passing of one of the kindest men this world has had the pleasure of knowing. A caring Husband, Father, Papa and a True friend to many: Muir passed peacefully late Sunday with his wife Elize and daughter Cherie by his side.



Born in Benito, Manitoba son of Jim and Ella Lyons and brother to his older sister Olivia, Muir spent his younger years in Benito attending school until his grade twelve graduation in 1949. After high school Muir spent a short time slinging mud in the brick building trade and then entered the electrical trade there-after delivering material to various job sites around Winnipeg, Manitoba.



Shortly after he accepted an apprentice training program and thus becoming a proud lifelong member to the IBEW industry. Various jobs within the trade included local memberships in Winnipeg local 435, Calgary local 424 and his final home in Kamloops local 993 with job sites such as the BC Hydro Mica and Revelstoke dams, Gold River and Celgar Pulp Mills and many sub stations within the BC Hydro realm. Muir also worked up North on the Dew line Military installations of which he enjoyed immensely. Muir's many workmates, friends and acquaintances he met during his adventures were always accepted by both Muir and his wife Elize who travelled from job to job for many years. Muir retired in 1996 and received his sixty-five-year pin in 2016.



Muir met his lifelong partner and forever love Elize and they were married on March 4,1952. Muir and Elize travelled worldwide throughout their sixty-eight years of marriage to some of the most exciting places on earth. The light of their lives and only child Cherie Delain Lyons was born on December 15, 1963. In 1966, the three of them moved to Kamloops making it their home. "If Papa can't fix it Nobody can" was one of his family's favourite sayings.



Cherie's eulogy for her father: "Dad you were a man of integrity, you will always be my hero, a true gentleman and one of the kindest men I knew. You never shied away from a hard day's work and I am so proud to be your daughter. Your golden heart has stopped beating but our memories will last forever."



Muir is survived by his loving wife Elize, their daughter Cherie Yaretz (Ken), granddaughters Kyla and Jessica Guido, the father of his granddaughters Mario Guido (Val). He always held a special place in his heart for Gordon and Connie Hale and family.



By Muir's request there will be no formal service.

