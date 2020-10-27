Muriel passed away peacefully in Penticton on October 13, 2020. Muriel was born on March 4, 1943 to Thelma and Kenneth Sweatman in High River, Alberta. Muriel grew up as a farm girl in Kelliher, Saskatchewan, married twice, and raised 3 children from her first marriage.



Muriel was preceded in death by her first husband Gerhard Kannenberg, her second husband Edward Fingler, both of her parents, her brother and his wife Mitchell and Doreen Sweatman, and sister-in-law Josie Sweatman.



She is survived by four siblings David (Jacquie) Perrault of Kimberley, BC, Ken Sweatman of Calgary, AB, Duane (Wanda) Sweatman of Wadena, SK, and Laurel (Orion) Rugland of Kelliher, SK, her five children Linda McRae of Kamloops, BC, Lyle (Lucy) Kannenberg of Edmonton, AB, Theresa Kannenberg of Gifu City, Japan, Brenda (Shawn) Littley of Penticton, BC, and Cindy (Stephen) Fuller of Kelowna, BC. Muriel is also survived by six grandchildren Malcom, Kelvin, Ethan, Deston, and Celina Kannenberg and Joseph Fuller, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, most of whom live in Saskatchewan.



Muriel was an adventurous, smiling, and cheerful woman who liked to joke and pull pranks. She worked briefly in Kamloops as cleaner of newly-built houses, donut maker and taxi driver. She loved cats, horses and thoroughly enjoyed travelling south for the winter with her husband Ed in an RV trailer/camper. She is sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



We would like to express our gratitude for the compassionate care provided by Dr. Alistair Bannerman, Dr. Robin Masson, and the staff at the Moog and Friends Hospice House, all in Penticton.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Muriel's memory to the Moog and Friends Hospice House (1701 Government St, Penticton, BC V2A 6J9) are gratefully accepted.

