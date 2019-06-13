Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Blanche Monaghan. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

September 9, 1929 - June 10, 2019



It is with great sadness that we are saying goodbye to Muriel Blanche Monaghan at the age of 89 years.



Muriel passed away surrounded by her family at the Gemstone Care Facility in Kamloops.



She was born in Leask, SK on September 9, 1929, the sixth of twelve children.



Muriel leaves behind her three daughters Judy (Gordon) Wanner, Jacqueline (Ken) Johnson and Nora (Russell) Melnyk and eight grandchildren Ashley, Bridget, Tyler, Riley, Brenden, Darby, Kelly and Anthony. Mom was predeceased by her husband Patrick, parents and her siblings. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend.



Muriel worked at Continental Can in Calgary and waitressed for many years in Banff and Jasper. She also worked in the grocery stores in many northern Saskatchewan mining towns.



Mom married dad, Patrick Monaghan, on February 19, 1966 in Cassiar, BC. Three girls were to follow, with a move to Logan Lake and then to Ireland. They returned to Logan Lake in 1974. Dad passed away in 2004. In 2011, she moved to RiverBend in Kamloops and in January of 2018 came to make her home at Gemstone.



We would like to thank the staff at Gemstone for looking after mom and to Dr. Howie for all his assistance.



Monsignor Jerry Desmond will celebrate the Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 635 Tranquille Road, at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 15, 2019. A reception will be held in the Parish Centre at the conclusion of the Mass.



Mom's cremated remains will be placed with dad's in the Whispering Pines Cemetery in Logan Lake following the reception.



Condolences may be expressed at

www.schoeningfuneralservice.com September 9, 1929 - June 10, 2019It is with great sadness that we are saying goodbye to Muriel Blanche Monaghan at the age of 89 years.Muriel passed away surrounded by her family at the Gemstone Care Facility in Kamloops.She was born in Leask, SK on September 9, 1929, the sixth of twelve children.Muriel leaves behind her three daughters Judy (Gordon) Wanner, Jacqueline (Ken) Johnson and Nora (Russell) Melnyk and eight grandchildren Ashley, Bridget, Tyler, Riley, Brenden, Darby, Kelly and Anthony. Mom was predeceased by her husband Patrick, parents and her siblings. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend.Muriel worked at Continental Can in Calgary and waitressed for many years in Banff and Jasper. She also worked in the grocery stores in many northern Saskatchewan mining towns.Mom married dad, Patrick Monaghan, on February 19, 1966 in Cassiar, BC. Three girls were to follow, with a move to Logan Lake and then to Ireland. They returned to Logan Lake in 1974. Dad passed away in 2004. In 2011, she moved to RiverBend in Kamloops and in January of 2018 came to make her home at Gemstone.We would like to thank the staff at Gemstone for looking after mom and to Dr. Howie for all his assistance.Monsignor Jerry Desmond will celebrate the Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 635 Tranquille Road, at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 15, 2019. A reception will be held in the Parish Centre at the conclusion of the Mass.Mom's cremated remains will be placed with dad's in the Whispering Pines Cemetery in Logan Lake following the reception.Condolences may be expressed at Published in Kamloops This Week on June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close