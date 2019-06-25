Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Florence (née Kelly) Griffiths. View Sign Obituary

Born in Archerwill, Saskatchewan September 30, 1936



With much sadness, we announce that Muriel passed away at the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops on

June 21, 2019.



She is predeceased by her father Else, mother Nora, brothers Jack and Marvin, brothers-in-law Ed (Wanda) Fairless and Vern (Gwen) Miller, third son Gregory, nephew Tim Kelly and her lifelong love Richard (Dick) Griffiths.



She is survived by brother Wayne, sisters Gwen, Betty and Wanda, sisters-in-law Audrey (Jack), Linda (Wayne) and Liz (Marvin), brother-in-law George (Betty) and her six sons Kevin, Ken (Deb), Kraig (Heather), Tracy (Elizabeth), Rick and Robert, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



After a time in Archerwill, then Geraldton, ON, Muriel grew up in Salmo, BC and while a teenager working as a waitress, met a tall, dark and handsome man from Ladner, BC who was in town working on a paving crew. He was 19, she was 17 when they eloped. The next eight years were quite busy as she had seven sons in that time, moved to Nelson, then back to Salmo and finally to Merritt in 1959.



As if raising six boys was not busy enough, she also belonged to the Royal Purple and helped with minor baseball when they were young and then did all of the books for her husband's Diamond Drilling Company (Rainbow Drilling).



She enjoyed hunting and fishing with Dick and excelled at golfing, holding the Merritt club championship many times. She also once fell on the course during a tournament, broke her arm but continued to finish and won the tournament – no problem.



Super Mom, Muriel ("Bub" to her siblings) loved family and did everything for all who needed it and never lost the knack of cooking and caring for a large group of people. When Dick fell ill, she spent many years ensuring that he was cared for as best as could be, till he passed away. Very generous and caring in nature, she spent her life fulfilling the promise to do something to help someone every day.



A shout out to her "Bling Girls", who keep the local restaurant scene properly reviewed and thanks to the staff at the Florentine and Dr. Errol Van Der Merwe, along with all of the others that helped her along the way, including some very nice nurses.



A very wise and kind person, who maintained her sharp and humorous wit till the very end. She will be greatly missed and remembered.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Heart & Stroke Foundation or your local soup kitchen would be appreciated.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Online condolences may be expressed at

