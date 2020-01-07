Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Leone Tiessen. View Sign Obituary

It is with broken hearts that we say goodbye to our Leone. Muriel Leone (Andrews) Tiessen of Kamloops, BC passed away on December 21, 2019 at 86 years of age. She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years Gordon Tiessen, her children Bob (Adriana) Andrews, Glen (Margit) Andrews, Carol (Bruce) Ritchie, Lori (Dale) Stobbe, her step-children Brian (Sharilyn) Tiessen, Rod (Rena) Tiessen and Barbara (Larry) Boss and her seventeen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren whom she loved deeply and prayed for daily. Leone cherished time spent with family and celebrated every addition with joy and a prayerful heart.



Leone was born on December 3, 1933 in Kamsack, Saskatchewan. She was married to Reid Andrews in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan in 1956. Reid and Leone moved to Kamloops in 1963. They made many lifelong friends and happy memories. From Kamloops the family moved to Langley in 1970 where Reid passed away from cancer in 1985. Leone was very involved with her children's sports, local church and various community associations. She opened her heart and home and generously shared with friends at every opportunity. She leaves a legacy that is rich in friendships wherever she went.



In 1993, Leone married Gordon Tiessen, a longtime family friend who had also lost his wife to cancer. Leone and Gordon settled in Kamloops where they continued to enjoy time with family and friends. Many trips were made in their RV to visit loved ones near and far. They loved meeting with their friends in Red Deer to enjoy the annual Southern Gospel Concerts. For over 20 years, Gordon and Leone spent winters in Mesa, Arizona. They both were active and greatly appreciated in the Good Life Community. Wherever they were, the door was always open for friends and family to enjoy their warm hospitality.



A celebration of life will be held in the spring, at a date yet to be determined.



Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Gideons International in Canada (www.gideons.ca) or Samaritan's Purse Canada (www.samaritanspurse.ca).



Condolences may be expressed to the family from

www.myalternatives.ca It is with broken hearts that we say goodbye to our Leone. Muriel Leone (Andrews) Tiessen of Kamloops, BC passed away on December 21, 2019 at 86 years of age. She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years Gordon Tiessen, her children Bob (Adriana) Andrews, Glen (Margit) Andrews, Carol (Bruce) Ritchie, Lori (Dale) Stobbe, her step-children Brian (Sharilyn) Tiessen, Rod (Rena) Tiessen and Barbara (Larry) Boss and her seventeen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren whom she loved deeply and prayed for daily. Leone cherished time spent with family and celebrated every addition with joy and a prayerful heart.Leone was born on December 3, 1933 in Kamsack, Saskatchewan. She was married to Reid Andrews in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan in 1956. Reid and Leone moved to Kamloops in 1963. They made many lifelong friends and happy memories. From Kamloops the family moved to Langley in 1970 where Reid passed away from cancer in 1985. Leone was very involved with her children's sports, local church and various community associations. She opened her heart and home and generously shared with friends at every opportunity. She leaves a legacy that is rich in friendships wherever she went.In 1993, Leone married Gordon Tiessen, a longtime family friend who had also lost his wife to cancer. Leone and Gordon settled in Kamloops where they continued to enjoy time with family and friends. Many trips were made in their RV to visit loved ones near and far. They loved meeting with their friends in Red Deer to enjoy the annual Southern Gospel Concerts. For over 20 years, Gordon and Leone spent winters in Mesa, Arizona. They both were active and greatly appreciated in the Good Life Community. Wherever they were, the door was always open for friends and family to enjoy their warm hospitality.A celebration of life will be held in the spring, at a date yet to be determined.Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Gideons International in Canada (www.gideons.ca) or Samaritan's Purse Canada (www.samaritanspurse.ca).Condolences may be expressed to the family fromwww.myalternatives.ca Published in Kamloops This Week on Jan. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close