Murray was born on January 26, 1923 in Nelson, BC and passed away on March 4, 2019 in Kamloops, BC.



He was raised in Cranbrook, BC. He was predeceased by his mother Winnie (Deacon) and father Ken, and brothers Lloyd and Gerry. After graduating from high school, Murray headed to Lethbridge to volunteer for the war and ended up working as a machinist apprentice at Riverside Ironworks, as part of the war effort.



In 1944, Murray relocated to Fort Simpson to work at the weather office. He always spoke fondly of his adventures and experiences in the North. From Fort Simpson, Murray moved to Fort McMurray and then to Calgary. While in Calgary he met the love of his life, Joan and they were married May 1, 1950.



After the weather office Murray accepted a job with a new company called Neptune Meters, where he worked until he moved the family to Kamloops, BC in 1965. Murray and Joan made a bold decision to purchase a business called Interior Oil Installations and they both worked hard at the business for almost 20 years until they retired in 1983. Upon retirement Murray and Joan became "Snowbirds" and they had many trips down south to the Palm Desert area as well as exploring most areas of Canada and the North.



When Murray moved to Kamloops in 1965, he immediately became a proud member of the City of Kamloops Rube Band. He was an active member for over 50 years and travelled with the Band on many great adventures. Murray also volunteered for over 10 years at The Red Cross where he could be found fixing all sorts of equipment and he especially enjoyed the tea and cookies at break time.



Murray is survived by his wife of 68 years Joan, his son Dean (Judy) and daughter Brenda (Larry), four grandchildren Kevin (Tamara), Jeff (Lindsay), Blake and Sabrina (Mike), seven great-grandchildren Sage, Conrad, Zachary, Oliver, Amelia, Makayla and Norah, and sister-in-law Louise Dean and an abundance of nieces and nephews.



The family would like to send out a special "Thank You" to Dr. Smillie and the staff at Pine Grove Care Centre.



A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive, Kamloops, BC. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Kamloops Red Cross or the charity of your choice.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



