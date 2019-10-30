Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murray Krausher. View Sign Obituary

March 20, 1952 – October 6, 2019



It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Murray Krausher on October 6, 2019 in Kamloops, BC at the age of 67.



Murray will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Lorri, daughter Melissa (Koshane) and twin granddaughters Khloe and Makenna. He will also be deeply missed by his brothers Dennis (Eva) and Garry (Valerie), along with his nieces, nephew and many other family and friends.



Murray was born in Wolseley, Saskatchewan on March 20, 1952. He moved to Prince George in 1969 where he met the love of his life Lorri, whom he married in 1973. There, he built their home while working as a manager at Woodwards. To his delight, he became a dad when his daughter Melissa was born in 1986. In 1989, Murray, Lorri and Melissa moved to Kamloops where he built another home for his family and spent many years working as a salesman and manager; retiring in 2014 to spend more time with his granddaughters, whom he completely adored.



Murray found joy in spending time with his family, going to church, gardening, working on his house, cheering for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and taking his family on adventures in his motorhome. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father, grandad, brother, uncle, good friend and faithful man of God. He always had time for his family, was generous, kind and liked to talk to people about the love of Jesus.



A Celebration of Murray's Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Summit Drive Church, 1975 Summit Drive, Kamloops, BC.

