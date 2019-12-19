Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrle Orren Schrader. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

1932 - 2019



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Myrle Orren Schrader at the age of 87.



On December 13, 2019 in Kamloops, BC, Myrle Schrader passed away with his loving daughter Tammy de Bruijn by his side.



Myrle was born on November 27, 1932 at his maternal grandmother's farm near Bentley, Alberta and went by "Myrle" as taught by his mother. In his 84th year, he renewed his Alberta driver's licence and was told he was misspelling his name for all of his life. His father had misspelled it as "Myrl" on his birth certificate in 1932. He said, "Myrle" had been his name all this time and it would stay that way.



Myrle was a Jack-of-all-trades and began working in the bush, falling trees. He moved back and forth between Alberta and BC working at different job sites. He began driving heavy equipment and in 1967, he became a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers; Local 115 in Kamloops. In 2017, Myrle received his 50th year gold watch and he was very proud of this accomplishment.



Myrle was a kind-hearted man who had a passionate love for spending his time tinkering in his shed and yard, carving, gold mining and using his metal detector, taking care of his vehicle and being his own mechanic, and caring for his loved ones.

Myrle loved to help his daughter with yard work, putting fences up, roofing and other laborious tasks. His grandchildren will always remember his specialty macaroni soup, french toast, shed excursions, special treats and diner lunches. In loving memory of Myrle Schrader, he will always be in our hearts.



Myrle was predeceased by grandparents Gottfried and Matilda Schrader, parents William and Georgia Irene (Inez) Schrader, brother Arlan (Arnie) Schrader, step-daughter Scottina de Bruijn, step-grandson Kristopher de Bruijn.



He is survived by his wife of 44 years Velma Schrader, ex-wife Sarah Salamon and their four children Tammy (de Bruijn), Mark (Carmi) Schrader, Susan (Jeffery) Loewen and Floyd Duncan, step-children Terrence (Martine) de Bruijn, Karl (Lynn) de Bruijn, Ashley/Rosemary (James) Davy, Scott (Susan) de Bruijn, Mark (Lois) de Bruijn, six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Wilma Schrader.



A big thank you to the Schoening Funeral Service and especially, to Glen Peter for all of his guidance and care.



Cremation by choice with no service. If so inclined, a contribution to a charity of your choice in Myrle's memory would be appreciated.



A celebration of Life will be held in the future. Times and dates to be announced.



