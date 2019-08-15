1941 - 2019
Myrna was born in Gravelbourg, Saskatchewan on January 26, 1941 and passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in the Kamloops Hospice in Kamloops, BC.
She was predeceased by her late husband Dennis McMillan and her beloved son Michael Fitzpatrick.
Myrna is survived by her daughters Sheryl (Brian) Whitehead and Carrie (Barry) Vandaelle, her brothers Rod and Rick (Wenda) Hopp, three grandchildren, four great-grandkids, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends in Kamloops.
Mom loved her family. She had a tremendous sense of humour, was happiest in her garden and had a flair for cooking.
Many thanks to the wonderful staff and for the amazing care they provided for Mom at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice House.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Munsons Mountain, Penticton.
