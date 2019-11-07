Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Malinda Harrison. View Sign Obituary

January 22, 1936 – November 4, 2019



It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nancy Malinda Harrison on Monday, November 4, 2019 in Kamloops at the age of 83.



Nancy was born at the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops on January 22, 1936.



Nancy will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her family: daughters Rosalee Johnson (Dick) of Kamloops and Donna Fraser of Williams Lake, sons Edward (Patty) Smith of Big Lake and Jim (Brenda) Harrison of Kamloops, grandchildren Russell, Jennifer, Brent, Tara-Jean, Dallas, Eric, Stephanie, Spencer and Bradley, great-grandchildren Reese, Claire, Griffin, Kellan, Emily, Audrey, Kallum, Natalie, Brody and Evangeline, brothers Doug Ray of Vancouver, Bob (Carol) Ray of Sparwood and their families and all others that knew her.



Nancy was predeceased by her husband Richard (Dick) and parents John and Alice Ray (née Ludtke).



Nancy loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was very proud of each of them and their accomplishments.



Nancy spent the first 11 years of her life growing up on the Ray farm in the Wells Grey Park until her family moved out of the park to Blackpool then later to Kamloops where she attended Kamloops Secondary School. She then was married to her first husband Ross (Alvin) Smith and started a family in the North Thompson Valley with children Rosalee, Donna and Edward. Nancy years later, married Dick Harrison of Louis Creek and worked alongside Dick on the ranch where they welcomed the birth of their son Jim.



Nancy and Dick moved to Westsyde in 1965. Nancy became an active member in the community as a member of the Westsyde Womens Institute and later as a 4-H Leader where she taught many young girls from the community to sew. Nancy was an early member of the Reform Party and a very active member in the local riding association.



Nancy and Dick were long-time members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in North Kamloops.



Nancy passed away peacefully in her sleep.



A celebration of Nancy's life will be held on a later date.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Chris Rose Therapy Center for Autism in Kamloops.



Condolences may be expressed to the family from

