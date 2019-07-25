Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil Edward Perry. View Sign Obituary

It is with deep sorrow that we say goodbye to Neil Edward Perry. He passed away on July 15, 2019 with family by his side.



Neil's first passion was reading. He read everything, it wasn't odd to see him with an encyclopedia in his hands. Neil had many interests and many jobs, but he was born to be a truck driver. He just had to take a few detours first. Some of those included, building trails in the parks on Vancouver Island, setting irrigation pipes, travelling the country with the carnival, school for auto detailing. And as Neil said "anything I could make a living at". It was around 1984 that he really started his driving career. Still a few detours, but always back to the highway.



Neil had great care from many people who loved him. The family would like to thank Dr. Mavis Hollman and the staff at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice for the wonderful care Neil received.



He will be greatly missed by all who love him and is in great hands with all who went before him.



Neil, you left us to soon and we cannot wait to tell River all about you.



Love your family Jennifer, Braden, River, Pat, Don, Neita, Glenn, Randy, Tracy, Leanne, Jeff, Andrea, Cooper, Niki, Mike, Jayke, Avy, Evylyn, Scott, Lisa, Kayleigh, Isla, Matthew, Lyndsi, Dom, Liam, Teresa, Brandin, Ripley, Ash, Ed, Maggie, Alan, Sandy, Alex, Kaitlynn, Mark, Paula, Mindy, Chris, Daegen, Lee, Sydney and Carmen.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2019 at the Cabana in Oakhills Trailer Park from 2:00 to 6:00 pm. Published in Kamloops This Week on July 25, 2019

