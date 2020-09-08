1/1
Neil "Terry" Jones
1934 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dad Terry on August 8, 2020. He was predeceased by his loving wife Sonja of fifty years, dad was laid to rest on August 15, 2020 in Westwold, BC, attended by his immediate family.

Dad was born on January 21, 1934 the oldest child to Lloyd and Kathleen Jones. Dad is survived by his children; Tony (Cheri), Tim, Lucinda (Randy), Thomas (Harvey) and Juanita; grandchildren Kristi, Cheri, David, Lindsay, Tye, Mitchell, Jessica, Rachel, Kia and Skye; great-grandchildren Taylor-Lee, Jayden, Kiara, Shanelle, TJ, Kieran, Ashton, Simon, Ashlynn and Jase; sister Lorraine.

Dad's first love was Sonja. They met when she came from Edmonton to visit dad's sister Margie who met through being Pen Pals. Dad had his eye on her the moment they met. They married on February 29, 1956.

Dad's working career was in the logging and lumber industry. Logging in the BC Interior, he operated a family-run sawmill with his dad which they operated for many years. Dad learned the skills required to fix absolutely anything. He was such a talented, hard-working man. Dad moved on to work at Balco Industries, and Canfor before retiring at Slocan Sawmill.

Dad's passion in life was his family, he worked very hard to give his children a wonderful childhood. Music, as well, was a life-long passion. He played violin with the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra, as a young man. Dad was a long-time member of the Kamloops Old Time Fiddlers, and he could dance as well as he played.

Dad and Mom travelled and camped meeting people everywhere they went. They travelled as far North as Alaska, and as far South as Mexico in their vehicle, as well they travelled across Canada.

There will be a celebration of life announced later, to honour our Dad.

We will miss you Dad, we're jealous of the Angles

Published in Kamloops This Week from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
