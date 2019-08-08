Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil Patterson. View Sign Obituary

August 3, 1945 - July 1, 2019



With great sadness we announce the passing of Neil Patterson on July 1, 2019 in Nanoose Bay, BC at the age of 73.



He is survived by his loving wife Linda of 47 years, children Luanne (Gary), Sean (Jen) and grandchildren Sophia and Cole.



Born in Edmonton, Neil met Linda where they were also married. Neil and Linda worked and raised their family in Kamloops for 30 years before retiring to Vancouver Island. Neil worked at RIH in the Respiratory Dept. and was instrumental in developing the Respiratory Therapy Program at Cariboo College.



Neil enjoyed a very active retirement with his love Linda. They loved to travel, whether it be on the boat fishing, golf trips, taking the trailer south, cruises, adventures to Europe, Asia and Belize, or a game of slow pitch.



Neil especially enjoyed evenings with family and friends around the campfire.



