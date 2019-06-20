In Loving Memory Of Neil Quiring
January 18, 1941 – June12, 2019
Neil Quiring of Kamloops, British Columbia passed away after a lengthy illness on June 12, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born in
Orley, Saskatchewan on January 18, 1941.
Neil is survived by his loving wife Lorrie, daughter Sonya (Norm), daughter-in-law Hattie, sisters Mary and Helena (Arnold). He will be missed by grandchildren Emily, Tomas, Parker, Jack and Hunter.
Neil was predeceased by his son Brian, brothers Pete, Johnny, Abe, Julius, Bill, George and sister Ann.
In his career Neil was a heavy duty mechanic. He was a member of Summit Drive Baptist Church. He was an amazing grandpa, loving husband and father.
Published in Kamloops This Week on June 20, 2019