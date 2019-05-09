August 24, 1930 – April 30, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Neila Alexander (née Rigby). Neila passed away with family by her side. Her loving husband Hank predeceased her in 2010.
Neila will be greatly missed by children Alana (Tony), Lynn (Stewart), Tom and Lorie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
A Celebration tea in Neila's honour will be held in The Hamlets at Westsyde on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 1:00-3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
