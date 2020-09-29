1/1
Nellie E. (Prigmore) Armanini
1926 - 2020
Nellie E. Armanini (née Prigmore), age 94, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020. She was born March 29, 1926 in Salmon Arm, BC.

She was predeceased by her husband Gino, married for 67 years, mother, father, two brothers, two sisters, and grandson Scott.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons Gary (Ilse) and Glen (Ann), daughters Karen (Dennis), Heather (Vic) and Diane (Shane), nine grandchildren and their spouses, twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Nellie's early years were spent with her 4 siblings in Celista; she attended St. Ann's Commercial Classes in Kamloops in her early teens. After graduation in 1943, she worked for H. Giddens & Sons.

In the 1950s, she provided care to more than 120 foster babies and children for over 20 years and then transitioned into a babysitting service for many of the community's young parents.

In keeping with Nellie's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. A family celebration of her life will take place at a future date.

The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at Overlander who cared for Nellie over her two and half year stay.

Published in Kamloops This Week from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
