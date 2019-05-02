It is with uttermost sadness that the family of Nicholas Mike Szumylo announces his passing on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 23 years.
Nick was born and raised in Kamloops, BC. He was a great man with a huge heart. He was passionate about music, martial arts and sports.
Nick's kindness and sense of humour will be forever missed.
Nick will be forever remembered by his parents Mike and Irina, his brother Ian (Darcy), his sister Christina (Josh) and nephew Parker. He will also be lovingly remembered by the rest of his family in the Ukraine.
The Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive, Kamloops.
