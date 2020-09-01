It is with heavy hearts we share that on August 12, 2020 Kole passed away suddenly.
His beautiful smile and his contagious laugh will be missed by his parents Larry and Val Schmidt, his siblings Chrystal (Shaun) Cound, Sarah Hoknes, Kurtis (Ashley) Schmidt and Ksenya Schmidt. He will also be missed by his two nieces Racheal and Madison and seven nephews Ethan, Jeykeb, Kohen, Carsen, Lincoln, Lucas and Michael. He also left behind his grandparents Dennis and Verla Zinger, Glady Green, and many aunts, uncles and cousins who played an important part in his life.
Kole was predeceased by his Grandpa Frank Schmidt.
Kole was born in Perm, Russia, and became part of our family at the age of six. His passion for life showed in the way he: treated people - kind, considerate, never judgmental; played sports - full throttle; worked - hard, steady, no complaining. He loved to be on a lake fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.
Kole was a huge blessing we had for too short a time and is now with his Heavenly Father.
Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com