It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Nolan Carter Salwach on June 29, 2020.
Nolan is survived by his loving parents Brad and Shawna, and his sister and best friend Lauren. Nolan also leaves behind his grandfather Stan Salwach, grandmother Cathy McIntosh, uncle Brentmore (Andrea), aunt Amy McIntosh (Sam), uncle Joe McIntosh (Ed), aunt Leyna Salwach (Craig) and also great grandparents, great aunts and uncles and numerous cousins and extended family.
Nolan was born in Kamloops on October 6, 2000. He attended Aberdeen Elementary and graduated from SKSS in 2019. Nolan was fiercely independent, resourceful and could always be counted on for out-of-the-box thinking. He was a gentle, kind, selfless, caring and compassionate "old soul" who was wise beyond his years. He had an amazing sense of humour, memory for stats and facts and loved to talk history and politics. He loved going to the lake, building incredible campfires, pranks, gaming, gadgets, gizmos and had many interesting and random collections. He was dubbed a burger "connoisseur" by family as he ate one almost every day and enjoyed his daily sodas fizz-free and warm. Strange to some, but if you knew Nolan, it all made sense. His adventurous spirit and non-conforming ways factored into many fun and memorable shenanigans over the years.
Everything about our boy was unique and original. He taught us so much. We are so proud to have experienced his unconventional lens on life and to have been with him on his incredible journey, even though it was way too short.
Nolan, our lives will never be the same without you,
but we know you will never be far away.
Love you always and forever
.A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
"Know in the other life, family is hugging family in a bright reunion, and in the night's sky, they are gazing upon you.
The strength you carry knows no bounds,
the love between each seam is tightly wound."
A.H.
