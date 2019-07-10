Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nonie Dean. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nonie Dean at the age of 85 years. Nonie passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019 with family by her side after a lengthy illness. Nonie was born on November 11, 1933 in Spences Bridge, BC to Charles and Rose Rebagliati.



Nonie is survived by her husband Robin Dean of 50 years, her sister Margaret Potter and family of Vancouver BC, daughters Leslie Serpico (Gerry) of Calgary, AB, Lindsey Axelson of Kelowna, BC, grandchildren Nina Haliamalias (James Salazar) of London, United Kingdom, Demi Silzer (Jeff) of Calgary, AB, Cody Axelson of Kelowna, BC, five great-grandchildren and step-children Theresa Zalot, Gail Soltesz (Laszlo), Christine Spina (Ross), Eric Dean, step-grandchildren Jodie Salter, Katie Johnson (Clint), Trevor Soltesz, Jason Szakal (Danielle), Miranda Dean (Robin), Cierra Dean (Keith), Ali (Cory), seven step-great-grandchildren all of Kamloops and numerous nieces and nephews. Nonie was predeceased by her parents Charles and Rose Rebagliati and her brother Gordon Rebagliati.



Nonie graduated from Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC as a Registered Nurse. She worked at Tranquille T.B. Sanitarium, also in the Operating Room of Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, BC. Nonie was a breeder of Labrador Retrievers. She competed and judged in Retriever Trials throughout BC and AB. Nonie was an Honorary Member of The Kamloops Gun Dog Club. Also a longtime member of Stampede City Retriever Club. Her favourite bird was The Stellar's Jay, which she loved with a passion.



In August of 2017, Nonie and Robin moved back to Kamloops after living in Calgary for many years. Nonie enjoyed family gatherings and was always a part of every celebration. Sunday dinners together, birthdays, whatever the occasion, she enjoyed the food and a glass of wine and the love of family.



We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Doctor's and Nurses on 6-North for the care and compassion that Nonie received during her stay at Royal Inland Hospital. A private family celebration will take place at a later date.



SOFT FALLS THE EVENTIDE OF LIFE

GENTLY LIKE THE SETTING SUN

A LIFETIME'S WORK IS ENDED

AND A WELL EARNED REST IS WON



Condolences may be sent to the family at It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nonie Dean at the age of 85 years. Nonie passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019 with family by her side after a lengthy illness. Nonie was born on November 11, 1933 in Spences Bridge, BC to Charles and Rose Rebagliati.Nonie is survived by her husband Robin Dean of 50 years, her sister Margaret Potter and family of Vancouver BC, daughters Leslie Serpico (Gerry) of Calgary, AB, Lindsey Axelson of Kelowna, BC, grandchildren Nina Haliamalias (James Salazar) of London, United Kingdom, Demi Silzer (Jeff) of Calgary, AB, Cody Axelson of Kelowna, BC, five great-grandchildren and step-children Theresa Zalot, Gail Soltesz (Laszlo), Christine Spina (Ross), Eric Dean, step-grandchildren Jodie Salter, Katie Johnson (Clint), Trevor Soltesz, Jason Szakal (Danielle), Miranda Dean (Robin), Cierra Dean (Keith), Ali (Cory), seven step-great-grandchildren all of Kamloops and numerous nieces and nephews. Nonie was predeceased by her parents Charles and Rose Rebagliati and her brother Gordon Rebagliati.Nonie graduated from Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC as a Registered Nurse. She worked at Tranquille T.B. Sanitarium, also in the Operating Room of Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, BC. Nonie was a breeder of Labrador Retrievers. She competed and judged in Retriever Trials throughout BC and AB. Nonie was an Honorary Member of The Kamloops Gun Dog Club. Also a longtime member of Stampede City Retriever Club. Her favourite bird was The Stellar's Jay, which she loved with a passion.In August of 2017, Nonie and Robin moved back to Kamloops after living in Calgary for many years. Nonie enjoyed family gatherings and was always a part of every celebration. Sunday dinners together, birthdays, whatever the occasion, she enjoyed the food and a glass of wine and the love of family.We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Doctor's and Nurses on 6-North for the care and compassion that Nonie received during her stay at Royal Inland Hospital. A private family celebration will take place at a later date.SOFT FALLS THE EVENTIDE OF LIFEGENTLY LIKE THE SETTING SUNA LIFETIME'S WORK IS ENDEDAND A WELL EARNED REST IS WONCondolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close