It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nonie Dean at the age of 85 years. Nonie passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019 with family by her side after a lengthy illness. Nonie was born on November 11, 1933 in Spences Bridge, BC to Charles and Rose Rebagliati.
Nonie is survived by her husband Robin Dean of 50 years, her sister Margaret Potter and family of Vancouver BC, daughters Leslie Serpico (Gerry) of Calgary, AB, Lindsey Axelson of Kelowna, BC, grandchildren Nina Haliamalias (James Salazar) of London, United Kingdom, Demi Silzer (Jeff) of Calgary, AB, Cody Axelson of Kelowna, BC, five great-grandchildren and step-children Theresa Zalot, Gail Soltesz (Laszlo), Christine Spina (Ross), Eric Dean, step-grandchildren Jodie Salter, Katie Johnson (Clint), Trevor Soltesz, Jason Szakal (Danielle), Miranda Dean (Robin), Cierra Dean (Keith), Ali (Cory), seven step-great-grandchildren all of Kamloops and numerous nieces and nephews. Nonie was predeceased by her parents Charles and Rose Rebagliati and her brother Gordon Rebagliati.
Nonie graduated from Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC as a Registered Nurse. She worked at Tranquille T.B. Sanitarium, also in the Operating Room of Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, BC. Nonie was a breeder of Labrador Retrievers. She competed and judged in Retriever Trials throughout BC and AB. Nonie was an Honorary Member of The Kamloops Gun Dog Club. Also a longtime member of Stampede City Retriever Club. Her favourite bird was The Stellar's Jay, which she loved with a passion.
In August of 2017, Nonie and Robin moved back to Kamloops after living in Calgary for many years. Nonie enjoyed family gatherings and was always a part of every celebration. Sunday dinners together, birthdays, whatever the occasion, she enjoyed the food and a glass of wine and the love of family.
We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Doctor's and Nurses on 6-North for the care and compassion that Nonie received during her stay at Royal Inland Hospital. A private family celebration will take place at a later date.
SOFT FALLS THE EVENTIDE OF LIFE
GENTLY LIKE THE SETTING SUN
A LIFETIME'S WORK IS ENDED
AND A WELL EARNED REST IS WON
Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on July 10, 2019