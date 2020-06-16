Nora Colleen Slamp (née Sundby) of Kamloops, BC, passed away on June 6, 2020 at the age of 71. Nora was born to parents Albert and Sybil Sundby on May 16, 1949 in the town of Fairview, Alberta. As an infant, Nora contracted meningitis which left her with lifelong health issues. Regardless of that, while growing up, she was involved with the United Church youth groups, CGIT and a great many school activities.
She was crowned the May Queen of Fairview High School in 1967 and graduated the same year. She went on to graduate from NAIT as a Medical Radiographic Technician (X-Ray Tech) in 1970. She didn't have to go looking for a job as the Royal Alexandra Hospital asked her to stay on after her practicum (quite an honour). She continued working there until 1972 when she zigzag moved to Kamloops, BC. Her career continued at the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops for the next five years. Health issues forced her to leave her position at RIH and over the next several years she did relief work at several smaller regional hospitals.
A marriage to Herman Sellin in 1970 ended in 1977. In 1981, Nora met Rick Slamp, fluttered her eyelashes and Rick was hers for life. They were married in Victoria, BC, July 30, 1983. The honeymoon never ended.
Nora's dad's family came from Norway and her mom's from Scotland. I like the term "Scottish Viking" as it expresses the phenomenal inner strength that carried her through a very long and difficult illness. In 1994, she suffered respiratory failure and on one occasion spent 101 days in the ICU. Her recovery left her on a ventilator for life. She returned to her home, and with the help of caregivers "Nora's Angels" (too many to list here...) carried on with her life. Her interests were varied, from figure skating to Bull riding, and she loved a good murder mystery. As a young(er) woman, she saw the view from the top of the Eiffel Tower, climbed the Leaning Tower of Pisa, hiked in the Austrian Alps, para-sailed in Mexico, sun-bathed in Hawaii, played with hummingbirds in the Sonoran Desert, the list goes on...
From very early childhood, Nora always had a love of "critters". The story goes she had a pet hen "Henrieta" who would come running when Nora called (fed her mom's walnuts...). Mostly, it was dogs: Lady, Scamp, Snoopy, Toque, Murphy, all spoiled rotten.
NicNaks and collections were her favourite possessions. But, not for what they were, but for who and when and what they meant in her life. She would treasure a pretty rock from the beach or a diamond ring with equal love.
Lastly, in her own words....
Remember Me
I was Humbled by God and Prayer!
Nora C. Slamp
March 28, 1994 (11:30 p.m.)
If I have been able to touch...
Just one person each day
In some positive way
I'll consider that my stay
Is worth the price I pay
From my experiences will truly say
I learned how to pray
Before I'll pass away
Now I live for each "today"
Feel "sun" through clouds of gray
Hope to see the month of May
And while in my bed I lay
Thank God who keeps my disease at bay
So "when the sun shines, I make hay",
Of the sun, enjoy every ray
Others kindness hope to repay
There's no time for delay,
I want to see at least one more birthday.
... Living my life has become a matter of
"Seizing the Moment", "One day at a
Time" is all I can handle. God is taking
me in a direction to help meet other
peoples needs. I am happy to help
wherever and whenever I can ...
... I am not afraid of death, but I am
afraid of wasting a minute that I could
have enjoyed if I hadn't been so caught
up in what "might" happen tomorrow.
I Live Today ... ... To My Fullest.
-----
Due to COVID-19, no service will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA or any charity of your choice
Condolences may be expressed to the family
from www.myalternatives.ca
She was crowned the May Queen of Fairview High School in 1967 and graduated the same year. She went on to graduate from NAIT as a Medical Radiographic Technician (X-Ray Tech) in 1970. She didn't have to go looking for a job as the Royal Alexandra Hospital asked her to stay on after her practicum (quite an honour). She continued working there until 1972 when she zigzag moved to Kamloops, BC. Her career continued at the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops for the next five years. Health issues forced her to leave her position at RIH and over the next several years she did relief work at several smaller regional hospitals.
A marriage to Herman Sellin in 1970 ended in 1977. In 1981, Nora met Rick Slamp, fluttered her eyelashes and Rick was hers for life. They were married in Victoria, BC, July 30, 1983. The honeymoon never ended.
Nora's dad's family came from Norway and her mom's from Scotland. I like the term "Scottish Viking" as it expresses the phenomenal inner strength that carried her through a very long and difficult illness. In 1994, she suffered respiratory failure and on one occasion spent 101 days in the ICU. Her recovery left her on a ventilator for life. She returned to her home, and with the help of caregivers "Nora's Angels" (too many to list here...) carried on with her life. Her interests were varied, from figure skating to Bull riding, and she loved a good murder mystery. As a young(er) woman, she saw the view from the top of the Eiffel Tower, climbed the Leaning Tower of Pisa, hiked in the Austrian Alps, para-sailed in Mexico, sun-bathed in Hawaii, played with hummingbirds in the Sonoran Desert, the list goes on...
From very early childhood, Nora always had a love of "critters". The story goes she had a pet hen "Henrieta" who would come running when Nora called (fed her mom's walnuts...). Mostly, it was dogs: Lady, Scamp, Snoopy, Toque, Murphy, all spoiled rotten.
NicNaks and collections were her favourite possessions. But, not for what they were, but for who and when and what they meant in her life. She would treasure a pretty rock from the beach or a diamond ring with equal love.
Lastly, in her own words....
Remember Me
I was Humbled by God and Prayer!
Nora C. Slamp
March 28, 1994 (11:30 p.m.)
If I have been able to touch...
Just one person each day
In some positive way
I'll consider that my stay
Is worth the price I pay
From my experiences will truly say
I learned how to pray
Before I'll pass away
Now I live for each "today"
Feel "sun" through clouds of gray
Hope to see the month of May
And while in my bed I lay
Thank God who keeps my disease at bay
So "when the sun shines, I make hay",
Of the sun, enjoy every ray
Others kindness hope to repay
There's no time for delay,
I want to see at least one more birthday.
... Living my life has become a matter of
"Seizing the Moment", "One day at a
Time" is all I can handle. God is taking
me in a direction to help meet other
peoples needs. I am happy to help
wherever and whenever I can ...
... I am not afraid of death, but I am
afraid of wasting a minute that I could
have enjoyed if I hadn't been so caught
up in what "might" happen tomorrow.
I Live Today ... ... To My Fullest.
-----
Due to COVID-19, no service will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA or any charity of your choice
Condolences may be expressed to the family
from www.myalternatives.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.