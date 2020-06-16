Nora Colleen Slamp (née Sundby) of Kamloops, BC, passed away on June 6, 2020 at the age of 71. Nora was born to parents Albert and Sybil Sundby on May 16, 1949 in the town of Fairview, Alberta. As an infant, Nora contracted meningitis which left her with lifelong health issues. Regardless of that, while growing up, she was involved with the United Church youth groups, CGIT and a great many school activities.



She was crowned the May Queen of Fairview High School in 1967 and graduated the same year. She went on to graduate from NAIT as a Medical Radiographic Technician (X-Ray Tech) in 1970. She didn't have to go looking for a job as the Royal Alexandra Hospital asked her to stay on after her practicum (quite an honour). She continued working there until 1972 when she zigzag moved to Kamloops, BC. Her career continued at the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops for the next five years. Health issues forced her to leave her position at RIH and over the next several years she did relief work at several smaller regional hospitals.



A marriage to Herman Sellin in 1970 ended in 1977. In 1981, Nora met Rick Slamp, fluttered her eyelashes and Rick was hers for life. They were married in Victoria, BC, July 30, 1983. The honeymoon never ended.



Nora's dad's family came from Norway and her mom's from Scotland. I like the term "Scottish Viking" as it expresses the phenomenal inner strength that carried her through a very long and difficult illness. In 1994, she suffered respiratory failure and on one occasion spent 101 days in the ICU. Her recovery left her on a ventilator for life. She returned to her home, and with the help of caregivers "Nora's Angels" (too many to list here...) carried on with her life. Her interests were varied, from figure skating to Bull riding, and she loved a good murder mystery. As a young(er) woman, she saw the view from the top of the Eiffel Tower, climbed the Leaning Tower of Pisa, hiked in the Austrian Alps, para-sailed in Mexico, sun-bathed in Hawaii, played with hummingbirds in the Sonoran Desert, the list goes on...



From very early childhood, Nora always had a love of "critters". The story goes she had a pet hen "Henrieta" who would come running when Nora called (fed her mom's walnuts...). Mostly, it was dogs: Lady, Scamp, Snoopy, Toque, Murphy, all spoiled rotten.



NicNaks and collections were her favourite possessions. But, not for what they were, but for who and when and what they meant in her life. She would treasure a pretty rock from the beach or a diamond ring with equal love.

Lastly, in her own words....



Remember Me

I was Humbled by God and Prayer!

Nora C. Slamp

March 28, 1994 (11:30 p.m.)

If I have been able to touch...

Just one person each day

In some positive way

I'll consider that my stay

Is worth the price I pay

From my experiences will truly say

I learned how to pray

Before I'll pass away

Now I live for each "today"

Feel "sun" through clouds of gray

Hope to see the month of May

And while in my bed I lay

Thank God who keeps my disease at bay

So "when the sun shines, I make hay",

Of the sun, enjoy every ray

Others kindness hope to repay

There's no time for delay,

I want to see at least one more birthday.

... Living my life has become a matter of

"Seizing the Moment", "One day at a

Time" is all I can handle. God is taking

me in a direction to help meet other

peoples needs. I am happy to help

wherever and whenever I can ...

... I am not afraid of death, but I am

afraid of wasting a minute that I could

have enjoyed if I hadn't been so caught

up in what "might" happen tomorrow.

I Live Today ... ... To My Fullest.

-----

Due to COVID-19, no service will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA or any charity of your choice



