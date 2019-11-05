Noreen May Mather of Kamloops, BC passed away suddenly on October 22, 2019 at 72 years of age.
Survived by her children Christopher (Kathleen) Pardy and Kimberly Pardy of Kamloops, brothers Ron Hendricks of Chilliwack and Dave Hendricks of Calgary and many nieces, nephews and good friends.
She was predeceased by Will Mather, Mel Pardy and her parents Jake and Mary Hendricks of Castlegar. Noreen spent her working years as a nurse at Royal Inland Hospital, as well as providing long-term care for patients out of her home. She loved travel, dogs, softball, cycling and camping.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Sandman Signature Hotel in the Savona Room in Kamloops, BC.
Memorial donations may be made to the BC S.P.C.A.
