On May 24, 2019, Norma Doubroff left us here to be with her Saviour.



She is survived by her children Irene Simpson (Bob), Margaret Spohr (Norm), Andrew Doubroff (Melanie), David Doubroff and Christine Robertson (John), grandchildren Duane Gauntlett, Andrea Warkentin, Aaron Spohr (Leslie), Kenton Spohr, Stefan Spohr (Fallon), Emily Robertson and Camille Robertson, great-grandchildren Aviendha and Caius Warkentin, Curren and Morrison Spohr and Kennedy and Imogen Spohr. She also leaves her sister Julie Pettit of Auckland, New Zealand and many much loved nieces and nephews both in New Zealand and Canada.



Norma was predeceased by her husband George, her parents William and Eveline Moltzen, her brothers Ian Moltzen and Keith Moltzen and her sister Rae Kallu all from New Zealand.



Norma was born in Frankton, New Zealand and enjoyed being a happy and healthy fourth child of the Moltzen family. She remained proud to be a Kiwi. Her New Zealand roots fostered her love of the outdoors in Canada and she always looked forward to the annual camping vacations with her family in many parts of British Columbia. She and George made several trips back to New Zealand over the years.



Norma met George in New Zealand shortly before he left on a trip to the United States. They corresponded for two years and George made a proposal of marriage via the mail service. At 23 years of age, Norma left New Zealand on a six week voyage on a P + O shipping liner bound for Vancouver, British Columbia where they were married five days later on December 5, 1951. They left a short time later to reside in Long Island, New York while they waited for their paperwork to immigrate to Brazil. Due to complications, they were not granted visas for Brazil and returned to Vancouver where they lived until 1964.

They moved to Victoria and Westbank and settled in Kamloops in 1983.



Norma had a large family but extended hospitality to many over the years. She took in two foster children and had a wide array of boarders in their home in Victoria. She loved to teach Sunday school and enjoyed several years of speaking for the Christian Women's luncheons in the Kamloops area.



Norma will be missed dearly by her family for her great sense of humour, warmth of soul and unconditional love and support for each one. She enjoyed a good laugh even at her own expense. She was always friendly and cheerful to all she met. She learned to email at 80 years of age and maintained a long list of family and friends to correspond with. Her faith was the foundation of her life which expressed itself in service to others.



The family extends their appreciation to the staff at Ridgeview Lodge, Kamloops, where Norma resided for the past seven years. Their compassionate care for those residents with dementia was a great comfort.



Thanks also to Dr. Tracey Smillie for her thoughtfulness and concern for Norma and her gracious visit with the family in Norma's last days.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Kamloops Gospel Chapel, 1365 Tranquille Road, Kamloops, BC.



Memorial donations may be made to Kamloops Hospice Association, 72 Whiteshield Crescent South, Kamloops, BC V2E 2S9.



