Betty passed away after a short illness at Royal Inland Hospital, Kamloops, BC on May 24, 2020.



Predeceased by beloved husband Ivan George Ruddock.



Loving mother and mother-in-law to Wayne (Bev), Terry (Kathy), Brian (Karen) and Rick (Jane). Betty also leaves behind grandchildren Brandon, Kayla, Erin, Blair, Joshua, Eli and Ethan, step-grandchildren Jason and Shelby and nine great-grandchildren.



Betty was born on November 25, 1923 in Cannington, ON growing up with six siblings. She and husband Ivan settled in Newmarket, ON where they raised their family. Betty worked as Director of ARC Industries (Adult Rehabilitation Centre) for nearly 20 years. She was also very involved in the Newmarket Legion and worked for a time for the Newmarket Chamber of Commerce.



Betty was an avid bridge player and won many medals at the BC Seniors Games. When she moved to Kamloops, Betty was a member of Plura Hills United Church and later a member of Summit Baptist Church.



Betty had an incredibly positive attitude that was infectious to all. She was a kind and generous woman whose door was always open to those in need. She loved to laugh and spend time with her family.



We would like to thank the staff on 4-North at R.I.H. and Pastor Harry from Summit Baptist Church.



Betty will be deeply missed by her

family and all those who knew her.



Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

