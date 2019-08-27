Born on October 17, 1933 in Vita, Manitoba. Passed away on August 20, 2019.
Norma was the mother of six children, became a grandmother at 34 and a great-grandmother at 52. She worked hard and had a great sense of humour, though she didn't have an easy life.
She is survived by her children Gary Sanderson (Vicki), Gayle Smith and Edward (Eddie) Sanderson, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Norma was predeceased by her parents and her two brothers, her first husband Allen Sanderson, her second husband George Flett, her sons Robert Sanderson, Brian Glen Sanderson and Roy Flett and her grandson Kirk Sanderson.
Norma operated a boarding house; she was a professional seamstress; she was a leatherworker; she could knit Cowichan sweaters. Norma was also the bookkeeper for her husband's company George Flett Construction.
It was odd to arrive home from school and not find Norma in the kitchen cooking a huge meal each night for our many boarders. She wasn't one to complain she just got things done. At 54 years of age, Norma survived a disabling stroke. Though she lost the use of language, she was always smiling and preparing feasts at family gatherings. Norma's kindness and strength spoke volumes.
She will be dearly missed.
Norma will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Burnaby, BC, beside her husband George Flett.
The family would like to thank all the staff and volunteers who made Norma's life at The Hamlets at Westsyde in Kamloops more comfortable.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Norma's name.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 27, 2019