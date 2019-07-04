Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Spiers. View Sign Obituary

November 13, 1931 – June 24, 2019



It is with heavy hearts and much sadness that we announce the passing of Norma Spiers on

June 24, 2019 at the age of 87. At her passing, Norma was surrounded by her family and grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her husband Ken in 2016 and is survived by her children Greg (Anne) and Debbie (Cam), grandchildren Jillian, Chris and Matt, and numerous friends and family in England.



Norma (née Palframan) was born in Rotherham, England on November 13, 1931. As a child she endured WWII, being evacuated with her siblings to Wentworth in the Yorkshire countryside. She met the love of her life Ken Spiers at age 10 and they began dating several years later. They were married on March 22, 1952 and were together for 64 years. Norma and Ken emigrated to Toronto, Canada in 1958. After 5 years, they moved back to England to have children and then returned to Canada in 1966 to live in Kitimat, BC. Two years later, they relocated to Prince George, where Noma worked for many years as an OR Instrument Aide at the P.G. Regional Hospital. After retiring, Norma and Ken moved to Kamloops to be closer to family.



Norma was a feisty English girl with a heart of gold who enjoyed her tea and cookies! She loved her family dearly and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren as they were growing up. She was an avid gardener and spent many an evening dancing the night away with Ken. Norma and Ken returned to England on many holidays and travelled extensively to other countries.



Many thanks to Dr. Wynne and the caring staff at Berwick on the Park for their wonderful care of Norma.



