Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman David Karwandy. View Sign

July 22, 1949 – February 18, 2019



It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Norman David Karwandy on February 18, 2019 at the age of 69, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.



He is survived by his wife Linda, sons Craig (Kenzie) and Scott (Courtney) and his five precious grandchildren Kaidyn, Graidy, Colton, Brodie and Gabrielle. Also survived by his mother Lily, brothers Joe (Bev), Ed (Sharon), Gary (Yvette) and sisters Fran, MaryAnne (Brad), Alice (Kevin) and Patti, sisters-in-law Val (Marvin), Judy (Marty) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Frank.



Norm was born and raised in Saskatchewan. He moved to BC in 1969 where he spent 13 years as a member of the RCMP. He was stationed on Vancouver Island, Lytton and Fernie. In 1981, Norm married the love of his life and together they raised their two amazing sons. Norm decided to pursue a new career in 1988, which led them to Kamloops where they fell in love with the city. Norm worked for ICL for 20 years and eventually retired in 2011. He went on to have "retirement jobs" with Budget, GoBox and Pratt's Pharmacy, as a delivery driver, until he was too sick to work.



He had a strong love for sports and spent numerous years as a volunteer with Kamloops Minor Hockey. He was a season ticket holder with the Kamloops Blazers since 1993 and a lifelong fan of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. His favourite pastime was watching his sons play hockey and talking for hours about his grandchildren. It was no secret that they were his pride and joy!



We would like extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Miranda DuPreez and the staff and volunteers at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice for their care and compassion during his final days.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Kamloops Curling Rink on Saturday, April 27, 2019 starting at 1:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, if so desired, donations can be made to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice or to the Movember Foundation, which was near and dear to his heart.



Condolences may be sent to Norm's family at July 22, 1949 – February 18, 2019It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Norman David Karwandy on February 18, 2019 at the age of 69, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.He is survived by his wife Linda, sons Craig (Kenzie) and Scott (Courtney) and his five precious grandchildren Kaidyn, Graidy, Colton, Brodie and Gabrielle. Also survived by his mother Lily, brothers Joe (Bev), Ed (Sharon), Gary (Yvette) and sisters Fran, MaryAnne (Brad), Alice (Kevin) and Patti, sisters-in-law Val (Marvin), Judy (Marty) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Frank.Norm was born and raised in Saskatchewan. He moved to BC in 1969 where he spent 13 years as a member of the RCMP. He was stationed on Vancouver Island, Lytton and Fernie. In 1981, Norm married the love of his life and together they raised their two amazing sons. Norm decided to pursue a new career in 1988, which led them to Kamloops where they fell in love with the city. Norm worked for ICL for 20 years and eventually retired in 2011. He went on to have "retirement jobs" with Budget, GoBox and Pratt's Pharmacy, as a delivery driver, until he was too sick to work.He had a strong love for sports and spent numerous years as a volunteer with Kamloops Minor Hockey. He was a season ticket holder with the Kamloops Blazers since 1993 and a lifelong fan of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. His favourite pastime was watching his sons play hockey and talking for hours about his grandchildren. It was no secret that they were his pride and joy!We would like extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Miranda DuPreez and the staff and volunteers at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice for their care and compassion during his final days.A Celebration of Life will be held at the Kamloops Curling Rink on Saturday, April 27, 2019 starting at 1:00 pm.In lieu of flowers, if so desired, donations can be made to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice or to the Movember Foundation, which was near and dear to his heart.Condolences may be sent to Norm's family at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close