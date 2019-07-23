Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Doggett Sr.. View Sign Obituary

March 5, 1942 - July 12, 2019



Norman left us peacefully on July 12, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He had family by his side and the sounds of laughter and reminiscing accompanied him as he passed.



Norm grew up in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. He studied to be a millwright at George Brown College in Toronto. Always a wandering spirit, rumour has it that he made his way to Toronto on a freight train. He later moved West, to coastal BC and then to Barriere where he and Nadine raised their children. Norman worked as a millwright for most of his adult life. He was at the top of his trade, training many apprentices. Norm loved his work and he hoped to be the oldest millwright still on the job with his union, Millwrights 2736 in Delta. He finished his last job at the Strathcona Dam in Campbell River last year at the age of 76; unbelievably, he was not the oldest millwright still working in BC when he retired.



Norman is survived by his wife Nadine, children Norman Jr, Clinton, Cherie (Dan), Nicole (Dan), and Jane (née Buffy), grandchildren Joshua, Ian, Jamie, Riley, Harmony, Hayley, Jordan, Jacob, Bryce, Samantha, Chelsea and Levi, great-granddaughters Lucy and Maisy, father Tom Wilding, brothers Terry (Susan), Brent (Lori), Danni (Vicky) and sisters Debbie and Nancy (Warren). Norm had many nieces and nephews; he had a special bond with his nephew Christopher Wilding who travelled to spend time with Norm in hospice. Norm is predeceased by his eldest son Christopher Doggett and his mother Ivy Wilding.



Norm was passionate about American muscle cars, computers, travelling and music. He particularly loved spending time in France with Nadine in their later years. One of Norm's greatest joys was playing guitar with his dear friend Howie Ross.



Family and friends will be gathering to Celebrate Norm's Life at the Barnhartvale Community Hall on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice in Kamloops, where Norm was lovingly cared for in his last days.



Published in Kamloops This Week on July 23, 2019

