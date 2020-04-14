Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Wayne "Bruce" Graham. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

We wish to announce the unexpected passing of Norman Bruce W. Graham on April 7, 2020.



He leaves to mourn his loss his wife of 54 years Ina, his daughters Rebecca (Remi Rheault) and Samantha; grandsons David (14) and Michael (12), his sisters Ruth and Ann (Al Keeting).



He is predeceased by his parents Norman and Martha Graham, his brother John Graham (Olive).



Due to COVID-19, funeral arrangements will be delayed until the family can gather. In the interim Norman Bruce will be cremated and burial service to follow.



Throughout his life he drove transport, worked as a body mechanic both with the Toronto Transit Commission, and various garages in the 1960s. He was service manager for McPherson Motors in North Bay in the 1970s, as well as in Hamilton in the 1980s. He helped in the development of proto type underground mining machinery for Jarvis Clarke in both North Bay and Burlington, late '70s and early '80s. He had many happy years in accident appraisal throughout Northwestern Ontario in the '90s, and concluded his career with security services in Kamloops and at the airport in the 21st Century.



He enjoyed the great outdoors - hunting, fishing, sailing, canoeing, swimming, driving, skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, camping and the quiet life.



Bruce, aka Dad, aka Poppa will be greatly

missed by all who knew him.



Arrangements entrusted to

Kamloops Funeral Home

