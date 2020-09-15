1/1
Norman Wayne "Bruce" Graham
1940-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, September 24, 2020 a visitation with family will be held at Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Dr., from 5:00pm -7:00pm. On Friday, September 25, 2020 the Graham family invites you to join in a Funeral worship service. To accommodate all who wish to attend there will be three service times offered that afternoon. Please contact the Hills of Peace church office @ 250-828-2221 or office@hillsofpeace.com to confirm your attendance and receive the details for the service you will attend.

Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home

Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7
(250) 554-2577
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved