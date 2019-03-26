Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive Ann Mitchell (Rose). View Sign

May 24, 1935 - March 18, 2019



Fierce, Passionate, Loyal, Loving, Articulate, Witty



Our Mum passed peacefully on March 18, 2019.



She is predeceased by her father Bernard Rose and mother Irena Rose, brothers Ralph Rose and John Rose and sister Elizabeth Parker.



Mum had so many accomplishments in her life, fought fiercely for justice for many and believed strongly to never take any basic rights for granted. Vote! Get involved! Never be a pushover!



Her joy was music. Ann loved singing and entertaining with song with her choirs, at senior's homes and in church. She wore many hats, a few to mention her years on the Board of Directors at the Credit Union, The Vancouver Women's Transportation Club, Secretary of her Golf Association, Choirist, Chief Clerk at CPR for 35 years, single mum to Roy and Karen, loved sister and auntie. No matter the role, she took every responsibility seriously and always did her very best. Her last years were dampened by Alzheimer's. Yet she was lovingly cared for at The Hamlets in Westsyde, Kamloops where the nurses and care aides were amazing. Her private care aide, Phaedra, became our Angel. She had the ability to make Mum laugh and feel loved every day.



Ann will be missed by her son Roy (Laura), daughter Karen (Desmond), her sister Audrey Dunne, along with many nieces, nephews, wonderful neighbours and many lovely friends, especially her buddy Rosemarie Montyon.



The heavens have another singing angel, and as Mum's nephew Ron would say.......We love you 5 cents worth!



A celebration of Ann's life will be at a later date.



To honour Ann, donations to the CNIB or Alzheimer's research are appreciated.



Condolences may be expressed at

