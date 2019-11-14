Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive Ann (Ritchie) Neighbor. View Sign Obituary

July 10, 1920 - October 20, 2019



It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of our mother Olive Neighbor.



Olive was born is Scotland, moving to Canada at the age of four. Her family settled in Toronto where she remained until her marriage to Bruce Neighbor in 1945. They met while Bruce was serving in the RCAF stationed in Newfoundland. He and others would come to Toronto for R&R. They married after the war.



As a young woman in the 1940s, she worked in a jewelry store, but at the same time was volunteering in wartime organizations. In 1941 she joined Canadian Auxillary for Territorial Services whic was the forerunner of the Women's Canadian Airforce. In 1942 Olive joined the Cival Defense Committee and was both an Air Raid Warden and Secretary to the Committee.

After her marriage to Bruce on October 6, 1945, she spent a summer in Jasper with Bruce's family then moved to Vancouver where Bruce attended UBC, studying Forestry. During this time, Olive worked in the Dean's office. The university made room for all the married students attending after serving in the war by creating a trailer park. Their trailer was 7x13 feet and according to Olive, was too small to get mad in! Many lifelong friends were made there. After graduation, Olive and her family, which now included Linda and Wendy moved to Kamloops. Judy, Gary and Raymond were born during their early years. She lived for 65 years in the same house on Royal Ave.



Olive loved her little house on the river and often took a cup of tea to the end of the yard to sit and watch the river. The family celebrated many happy occasions in the back yard overlooking the river.



Olive's willingness to serve continued in Kamloops. She was heavily involved in St. George's Anglican Church, at times serving as President of the ACW and a delegate to the Cariboo Diocesan Board. She was Badge Secretary for the North Kamloops Girl Guides and both she and Bruce received "Thank You Badges" for their efforts which was the first time this honour was given. Her love of working with and helping people extended to Seniors Outreach, the Church's adopted family and hospital visiting.



She was predeceased by her son Gary in 1976 and then by Bruce in 1984. Later she would lose Raymond on 2007. Theses losses took a toll on her, but she was determined to make the most of her life. She travelled to Australia and New Zealand, then to China and Scotland with her sister Jean, also a widow. While in Scotland they spent time researching their family history. Olive's interests were many and varied. Google would have been her best friend if she hadn't lost her sight to macular degeneration.



Olive shared her home with her granddaughters as each of them continued their schooling in Kamloops. Her house ws always open to one and all at any time, always with a cup of tea.

Eventually, her family was unable to keep her in her beloved home. She spent her last years in the Village at Smith Creek in West Kelowna where most of her family resided in close proximity to her. Our mother passed away with family by her side on Sunday,

October 20, 2019.



Olive leaves behind daughters Linda (Alex), Wendy Neighbor, Judy vanNus (Richard), daughter-in-law Nancy Neighbor, grandchildren Shelly, Chad, Kim, Marisa, Thalia, Ben and Quinn. Also eleven great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.



Our mother was the center of our family and will forever be sorely missed.



