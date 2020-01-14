Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive Crellin. View Sign Obituary

It is with sadness the family of Olive Crellin announces her passing on December 29, 2019 at the age of 96. Olive was born in Sandon, BC on October 5, 1923 to Neil and Ethel Tattrie. She grew up in New Denver, BC and graduated from Vancouver Business School. Audie started her career in Powell River, moving back to New Denver to marry Robert Ellison Crellin in 1947. The family moved to 100 Mile House in 1958. Olive worked at the first grocery store opened, 100 Mile Food Store, then to Weldwood Sawmills, secretary at 100 Mile High School for many years and Fraser Bros. Motors. She was an avid curler and went to many bonspiels with her good friend Ann Halcro. When Robert retired, they moved to Kamloops where Olive continued to work at Syd Smith Motors. She was a member of The Royal Purple and stayed very involved with BC Hydro Power Pioneers.



Olive was predeceased by her husband Robert Ellison Crellin and is survived by her son Bob Crellin of Kamloops, daughter Gail (Blaine) Ramier of Williams Lake and son Jamie (Barbara) Crellin of 100 Mile House, her sisters Merle Jones of Revelstoke and Patricia Bingham of New Westminster. She leaves four grandchildren Rob (Shannon) Ramier of Williams Lake, Tricia (Robin) McLellan of Williams Lake, Karla Crellin of Kamloops and Stacy Crellin of Kamloops, plus five great-grandchildren Haley, Dane, Saphira, Kaedance and Jack.



The family would like to thank all the nurses and care aids at the Overlander Care Home, Evergreen Wing, for the exceptional care they gave to our mom.



A family service will be held in the summer in New Denver, BC. Published in Kamloops This Week on Jan. 14, 2020

