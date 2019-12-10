Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive (Newbold, Harris) Foley. View Sign Obituary

November 14, 1923 - November 22, 2019



With sadness we announce the sudden passing of Olive Foley at the age of 96 in Kamloops, BC. Olive was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. She was born to the pioneer Newbold Family in Borden, Saskatchewan, and was predeceased by her loving parents, five siblings and three husbands.



A true prairie girl the importance of family, taking adversity in stride and finding the joy in life were fundamental to her. She loved bridge, golf, curling, entertaining, dancing and hockey night in canada.. Go Canucks Go…



She leaves to mourn her loss son Terry (Adriana), daughter Penny (Gerry), her grands; Rachel, Cameron and Katherine and her greats; Taryn, Isaac, Jack, Oliver, Lauren and Jack. Mum was a much loved Auntie "O" to her nieces and nephews, a loving friend to her special friend Harry, a loyal friend to many and a very proud Canadian.



No service at this time by request. There will be a memorial in Borden, Saskatchewan next September where Mum will be laid to rest.



When the Big Harvest Moon graces the beautiful prairie sky, look up and thank God for the life of this special lady.



We bid you farewell, but not goodbye as you will always be with us

November 14, 1923 - November 22, 2019With sadness we announce the sudden passing of Olive Foley at the age of 96 in Kamloops, BC. Olive was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. She was born to the pioneer Newbold Family in Borden, Saskatchewan, and was predeceased by her loving parents, five siblings and three husbands.A true prairie girl the importance of family, taking adversity in stride and finding the joy in life were fundamental to her. She loved bridge, golf, curling, entertaining, dancing and hockey night in canada.. Go Canucks Go…She leaves to mourn her loss son Terry (Adriana), daughter Penny (Gerry), her grands; Rachel, Cameron and Katherine and her greats; Taryn, Isaac, Jack, Oliver, Lauren and Jack. Mum was a much loved Auntie "O" to her nieces and nephews, a loving friend to her special friend Harry, a loyal friend to many and a very proud Canadian.No service at this time by request. There will be a memorial in Borden, Saskatchewan next September where Mum will be laid to rest.When the Big Harvest Moon graces the beautiful prairie sky, look up and thank God for the life of this special lady.We bid you farewell, but not goodbye as you will always be with us Published in Kamloops This Week on Dec. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close