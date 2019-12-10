November 14, 1923 - November 22, 2019
With sadness we announce the sudden passing of Olive Foley at the age of 96 in Kamloops, BC. Olive was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. She was born to the pioneer Newbold Family in Borden, Saskatchewan, and was predeceased by her loving parents, five siblings and three husbands.
A true prairie girl the importance of family, taking adversity in stride and finding the joy in life were fundamental to her. She loved bridge, golf, curling, entertaining, dancing and hockey night in canada.. Go Canucks Go…
She leaves to mourn her loss son Terry (Adriana), daughter Penny (Gerry), her grands; Rachel, Cameron and Katherine and her greats; Taryn, Isaac, Jack, Oliver, Lauren and Jack. Mum was a much loved Auntie "O" to her nieces and nephews, a loving friend to her special friend Harry, a loyal friend to many and a very proud Canadian.
No service at this time by request. There will be a memorial in Borden, Saskatchewan next September where Mum will be laid to rest.
When the Big Harvest Moon graces the beautiful prairie sky, look up and thank God for the life of this special lady.
We bid you farewell, but not goodbye as you will always be with us
Published in Kamloops This Week on Dec. 10, 2019