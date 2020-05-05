With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Orlo Grace North on April 26, 2020 at the age of 97.
Daughter of Archie and Grace Fleger, Orlo was born on February 20, 1923 in Gladstone, Manitoba. She was raised in the Coldstream district west of Neepawa, Manitoba until leaving to attend business school in Winnipeg. She was working in Winnipeg when she met her husband Roy, at a dance in Franklin, Manitoba. He was serving in the RCAF at the time, stationed at McDonald AFB. They were married on August 4, 1944 and farmed in the Brookdale, Manitoba area after his discharge. They were the proud parents of two sons, Kenneth and Laury. In 1955 the family moved to Brandon and then in 1958, to Fort St. John, BC. They subsequently returned to Brandon in 1961 before moving to Langenburg, SK in 1963. Orlo and Roy moved to the BC Lower Mainland in the early '70s where Roy passed away suddenly in 1980. Orlo returned to Brandon in 1980 to be near her elderly father.
Orlo then relocated to Kamloops in 1994, where she came to make many new friends. It was here that she would meet the second love of her life, Mr. John Kuharski. The love shared by these two made everyone smile. They were constantly giggling, teasing and telling stories, often described as "a couple of teenagers." Quite a description considering they were married when Orlo was 85 and John was 87! Their love was inspirational, a love that brings a tear to your eye.
Orlo is survived by her husband John, as well as her son Laury, daughter-in-law Arlene, grandchildren Dan (Casey) and Jen (Jon), and great- grandchildren Hailey and David. She is sadly predeceased by her son Ken, brother Jim, and sister Gwen. She is also survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of longtime friends. She will be fondly remembered by Laury's extended family as well as John's children and their extended families.
Orlo's laughter and music will be sincerely missed, especially by her friends at The Shores. The family is very grateful for the amazing, caring support Orlo received at The Shores, Royal Inland Hospital and Overlander Extended Care. Thank you to the nurses and caregivers who took such excellent care of her, especially in her final days.
In respect of social distancing, a service will be held later when we can all gather together to celebrate and remember a life well lived.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Daughter of Archie and Grace Fleger, Orlo was born on February 20, 1923 in Gladstone, Manitoba. She was raised in the Coldstream district west of Neepawa, Manitoba until leaving to attend business school in Winnipeg. She was working in Winnipeg when she met her husband Roy, at a dance in Franklin, Manitoba. He was serving in the RCAF at the time, stationed at McDonald AFB. They were married on August 4, 1944 and farmed in the Brookdale, Manitoba area after his discharge. They were the proud parents of two sons, Kenneth and Laury. In 1955 the family moved to Brandon and then in 1958, to Fort St. John, BC. They subsequently returned to Brandon in 1961 before moving to Langenburg, SK in 1963. Orlo and Roy moved to the BC Lower Mainland in the early '70s where Roy passed away suddenly in 1980. Orlo returned to Brandon in 1980 to be near her elderly father.
Orlo then relocated to Kamloops in 1994, where she came to make many new friends. It was here that she would meet the second love of her life, Mr. John Kuharski. The love shared by these two made everyone smile. They were constantly giggling, teasing and telling stories, often described as "a couple of teenagers." Quite a description considering they were married when Orlo was 85 and John was 87! Their love was inspirational, a love that brings a tear to your eye.
Orlo is survived by her husband John, as well as her son Laury, daughter-in-law Arlene, grandchildren Dan (Casey) and Jen (Jon), and great- grandchildren Hailey and David. She is sadly predeceased by her son Ken, brother Jim, and sister Gwen. She is also survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of longtime friends. She will be fondly remembered by Laury's extended family as well as John's children and their extended families.
Orlo's laughter and music will be sincerely missed, especially by her friends at The Shores. The family is very grateful for the amazing, caring support Orlo received at The Shores, Royal Inland Hospital and Overlander Extended Care. Thank you to the nurses and caregivers who took such excellent care of her, especially in her final days.
In respect of social distancing, a service will be held later when we can all gather together to celebrate and remember a life well lived.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 5 to May 6, 2020.