It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Orv (Orville Victor) Boardman, age 91, on February 13, 2019. Orville is survived by his son Gary (Sherry) Boardman, his son-in-law Allan McCurrach, three grandchildren Jeff (Airefyl), Leslie (Neal), Kate (Fraser) and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Joan, daughter Beryle and grandson Shawn. Above all, he loved his family and was loved back.



Orv was a son of the Prairies - born in Brandon, Manitoba; then moved to Winnipeg, Lethbridge and Richmond where he finished a long career at Air Canada. He and Joan then took up ranching and were owners of Cool Creek Farm near Whitecroft. Orv loved the ranch, skiing Sun Peaks, and the friends he made there; enjoying all that nature and the outdoors offered. He often spoke of those years as his best. Orville eventually retired in his 80s and moved to Kamloops where he took residence at Berwick on the Park. There, Orv kept up his lifelong goal to be physically active and felt fortunate to have made many friends.



Our thanks to his friends, doctors, nurses and caregivers for the personal support in his final weeks. Orv's life story was one of experiences, of accomplishments, and of love for friends and family. His wish was that there would be no formal memorial.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 4, 2019

