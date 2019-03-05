Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orville Delbert Judd. View Sign

It is with great sadness that we announce that Orville Delbert Judd of Kamloops, BC 'kicked the bucket', as he wanted it called, on February 23, 2019 at the age of 78.



He is lovingly remembered by his daughters Kelly Hartt (Ken) and Naomi Eisler (Swain), his brother Richard Judd (Vicky) of Montana and a host of loving friends. He was predeceased by his wife Sylvia Judd and his sister Virginia Jennison.



Born on March 13, 1940 in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, Orville moved from United States to Canada with his family in his late teens. He lived in the Chilcotin region, moving to northern BC after his marriage to Sylvia in 1966. They settled in 1984 in the Barriere/Kamloops region where they remained until their passing.



Known for his laughter and his storytelling, Orville enjoyed gardening, huckleberry picking, and spending time with friends and family.



Orville spent his final years as a resident of Gemstone Care Facility, where his laughter could be heard down the hall. The family wishes to express gratitude to all the caretakers and nurses on Floor 3 Quartz for all their care and attention.



A memorial for Orville will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Barriere Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1E1 Hanson Road, Barriere, BC at 2:00 pm.



In lieu flowers, please make donations in memory of Orville Judd to Diabetes Canada.



Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324



Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca

It is with great sadness that we announce that Orville Delbert Judd of Kamloops, BC 'kicked the bucket', as he wanted it called, on February 23, 2019 at the age of 78.He is lovingly remembered by his daughters Kelly Hartt (Ken) and Naomi Eisler (Swain), his brother Richard Judd (Vicky) of Montana and a host of loving friends. He was predeceased by his wife Sylvia Judd and his sister Virginia Jennison.Born on March 13, 1940 in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, Orville moved from United States to Canada with his family in his late teens. He lived in the Chilcotin region, moving to northern BC after his marriage to Sylvia in 1966. They settled in 1984 in the Barriere/Kamloops region where they remained until their passing.Known for his laughter and his storytelling, Orville enjoyed gardening, huckleberry picking, and spending time with friends and family.Orville spent his final years as a resident of Gemstone Care Facility, where his laughter could be heard down the hall. The family wishes to express gratitude to all the caretakers and nurses on Floor 3 Quartz for all their care and attention.A memorial for Orville will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Barriere Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1E1 Hanson Road, Barriere, BC at 2:00 pm.In lieu flowers, please make donations in memory of Orville Judd to Diabetes Canada.Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close