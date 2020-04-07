With great sadness, the family of Oscar Sparks announces his passing on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Kamloops.
He is survived by his loving wife Margaret, children Robert Sparks, Angie (Bret) Mavety, Candace Mavety (all of Kamloops) and Clinton Mavety, of Burnaby, eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and his brother Dave Sparks of Surrey.
Oscar was predeceased by his daughter Evonne, his parents Benjamin and Jean, and two siblings.
Oscar was born on May 26, 1939 in New Westminster. He was a longshoreman for 42 years. Oscar and Margaret were married on June 20, 2009. He enjoyed visiting close friends, walking, movies and dinners with the family.
A Celebration of Oscar's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020