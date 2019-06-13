Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Owen Barry "Cobb" Braun. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

February 4, 1968 – May 19, 2019



It is with heavy hearts and much sadness that the family of Owen announce his passing on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Victoria, BC at the young age of 51.



Owen is survived by his dog Cooper, who was his best friend, his mother Meta, sisters Sue (Dan), Frankie, Sandy and Jennina (Jim), brothers Monty and Mark (Fay). He was predeceased by his dad Issac, sisters Lyanna and April and brothers Barry and Brian. Owen will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He will also be sadly missed by his little community of friends that he considered family in Victoria.



Owen was always able to make people laugh and he was the life of the party. He was always happy to help people, even people he didn't know. Owen lived life to the fullest but it was always on the edge. He was born in Terrace, BC and worked for tree topping companies in his younger years. He touched many peoples lives and was taken by surprise way too soon. As of late he was enjoying demon hunting, but he is now another angel looking down upon us.



Rest in peace Cobb, you were a great son and brother. Cheers!!



The Celebration of Owen's Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 907-12th Street, Kamloops.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from

www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com February 4, 1968 – May 19, 2019It is with heavy hearts and much sadness that the family of Owen announce his passing on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Victoria, BC at the young age of 51.Owen is survived by his dog Cooper, who was his best friend, his mother Meta, sisters Sue (Dan), Frankie, Sandy and Jennina (Jim), brothers Monty and Mark (Fay). He was predeceased by his dad Issac, sisters Lyanna and April and brothers Barry and Brian. Owen will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He will also be sadly missed by his little community of friends that he considered family in Victoria.Owen was always able to make people laugh and he was the life of the party. He was always happy to help people, even people he didn't know. Owen lived life to the fullest but it was always on the edge. He was born in Terrace, BC and worked for tree topping companies in his younger years. He touched many peoples lives and was taken by surprise way too soon. As of late he was enjoying demon hunting, but he is now another angel looking down upon us.Rest in peace Cobb, you were a great son and brother. Cheers!!The Celebration of Owen's Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 907-12th Street, Kamloops.Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577Condolences may be sent to the family from Published in Kamloops This Week on June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close